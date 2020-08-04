LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Veteran's Healthcare System announced Wednesday that its first long-term COVID-19 patient was released to recover at home.
David Williams is what the hospital called a "first miracle patient," after he relied on a ventilator while suffering from COVID-19 complications.
A line of healthcare workers and leadership cheered and held up signs as he was brought to his family waiting outside.
Williams even got to give a few fist bumps on the way out.
You can watch the video below: