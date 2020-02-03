WYNNE, Arkansas — Often, you don't know what a school resource officer does during his time off duty, but one Arkansas officer stops at the school's flagpole everyday to say a special prayer for the school systems, children and the community.

Officer DeAndra Warren has been an officer for the Wynne Police Department for the last seven years. Five of those years, Officer Warren has protected the halls of Wynne Public Schools as a school resource officer.

This moment was captured and shared on social media as Officer Warren can be seen praying by the flagpole that stands in front of the school.

De'Andria Warren Often you don't see an officer on school grounds at the flag pole praying for our children! I know this amazing Man of God who prays for our school systems, your children, and our community every day...

"I've been praying for the students ever since I started being a SRO," Officer Warren said, "but I started last year standing at the flagpole. I don't do it to be seen but I do it to glorify my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To God be the Glory!"

Officer Warren attends the Tabernacle of Faith New Testament Church in Wynne Ark., where he is also a minister and plays the drums. Warren said he does whatever his heart and hands find to do in the house of God.

"I feel led by the Spirit of God to pray for our students and all staff in our school district," Officer Warren said, followed by quoting a bible verse, "2 Chronicles 7:14 says: If my people, which are call by name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wick ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land."

Warren said being able to interact with the students from Kindergarten through 12th grade is something he enjoys most about being a police officer.

"I enjoy showing them the positive side of law enforcement," Officer Warren said. "From give them high-fives or just a simple word of encouragement.

