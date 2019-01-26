CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two boys are using the power of friendship to fight a life-threatening disease.

When fourth grader Landen Wilfong found out his friend Oliver Pleune was sick, he wanted to do whatever he could to help.

Oliver has cystic fibrosis (CF) -- an incurable, life-threatening disease that causes severe damage to the lungs.

"When I first wake up, I do treatments for an hour," Oliver said.

Oliver has a total of seven treatments morning, afternoon, and night. When Landen found out about the battle his best friend was fighting, he took action.

"I just didn't like my friend having cystic fibrosis and I wanted to stop it," said Landen.

So the pair started raising money for a cure. In just three weeks, the boys have exceeded their goal of $10,000.

"How does that feel?" asked NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner.

"Good, like really happy."

They plan to raise more money -- fighting CF the same way they fight on the Fortnite battlefield -- together.