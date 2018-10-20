GRAND LEDGE, Mich. – Customers have given waitress Jesika Price good tips for service in the past, but nothing compares to a recent check from a patron.

Price, 19, has worked full time at the A&W restaurant in Grand Ledge since March 2017.

“I absolutely love my job. I know every one of my customers when they come through the door,” she said.

It’s a place with a slower pace. Waitresses don’t just deliver the meals and coffee, they offer light conversation and trade barbs with the customers.

Price, sporting an orange baseball cap with a bouncy ponytail, said she often slides into the booths or sits at the tables to chat with regulars.

“I like the life advice and the stories they give me,” she said.