BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Friday was a very special day at the Bartow County Fire Department due to the life-saving bravery of a young kid!

Five-year-old Noah, who saved his family from a house fire, was honored by the department with his very own day.

Late Sunday morning, Noah Woods woke up to find that the room his sister and he slept in was in flames and moved quickly to save them both.

Noah grabbed his 2-year-old sister Lilly and escaped through the window to safety, which was the only means of escape, according to officials. Then, Noah ran next door and grabbed his uncle who helped save the remainder of the family of eight from the fire, according to an online funding campaign.

Noah was presented with a proclamation from Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor.

"I proclaim today, Valentines Day, Feb 14, 2020, as Noah Woods Day in Bartow County," Taylor revealed at the ceremony.

The department also presented Noah with his very own badge, certificate, helmet and firefighter pajamas.

"I'm thankful that his act of bravery that he did that day models a lot of the home exit drills and safety that we teach in school," said Bartow County Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison at Noah's ceremony. "Because of his quick actions, he alerted the rest of the family members, so a total of eight family members were able to get out of the house with only minor injuries and smoke inhalation."

"Noah's brave actions saved the life of the family that day," outgoing fire chief Craig Millsap said.

Noah also got a chance to ride in the firetruck.

The ceremony also revealed that Noah's older cousin is a firefighter at the department and Noah is no stranger to visiting.

"This kid right here is amazing. He is so warm-hearted," his cousin said at the celebration. He went on to say that Noah showed him that heroes really do come in all shapes and sizes, but "he showed me this week age is a part of it too."

All of the speakers noted they are happy the community training they are doing within the community is paying off.

