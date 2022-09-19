Cayce mural along Knox Abbott Drive gets finishing touches

After three months, the mural on the side of the Mrs. Goodfoot, is ready for it's closeup.

CAYCE, S.C. — A new mural in Cayce is now complete.

It's located at the intersection of Knox Abbott Drive and Ninth Street.

Paint is drying as artist and local art teacher Kevin Pettit brushed up the community-based masterpiece.

It has both day and night elements, with glow-in-the-dark paint and 3D objects.

"That light over there and this one here lights up the parking lot at night, so it never gets really really dark and this kind of paint needs to, like it's charging right now from the sunlight, UV light," Kevin Pettit, artist said.

Donna Muszynski, owner of Mrs. Goodfoot, spearheaded the effort.

"It's awesome to have a day dream come to fruition, right. When I moved in here four years ago and this was nothing but a bunch of storage units and a big blank wall, I had this vision of creating something beautiful here," Muszynski said.

She says she's already received tons of compliments and great feedback from locals and travelers.

"It's been very heartwarming and inspiring to see my friends bring their kids up here, or friends of friends who've stopped by to take a picture and I get tagged in the picture on social media or they'll text it or email it to me," Muszynski said.

The three-month project started with this inspirational note and $100 from Donna's friend who passed away from cancer.

These bright colors will now catch your eye as you drive by. Donna has made her mark on Cayce, leaving it better than she found it.

The business owner tells us she paid for the rest of the mural out of pocket.