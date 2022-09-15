Therapy K9 brings joy and comfort to Cayce middle school

Hudson was donated to the Cayce Police Department following the death of Officer Drew Barr.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAYCE, S.C. — Meet Hudson! He's a fluffy, friendly golden-doodle who helps the community of Cayce in a big way.

Hudson was donated to the Cayce Police Department following the death of Officer Drew Barr.

"Hudson is just the funniest thing I've ever seen. He's so big and goofy for being just a six month old puppy, but he's so smart and so sweet and really keeps my anxiety down," K9 handler and SRO Mandy Fournier said. "I know he helps out my teachers and my staff and I bring him into the office so everybody can see him here and it just, it changes your crappy day just to a little bit better, for at least those few minutes."

Hudson is a therapy dog at Busbee Creative Arts Academy in Cayce.

His day-to-day involves going to school in the morning with his handler and loving on kids, teachers and staff members, giving them the therapy of puppy kisses.

Everyone, let’s welcome Hudson to our school family! We are very excited to have him join us! 🐾🦴 Posted by Cyril B. Busbee Creative Arts Academy on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

"Sometimes it's just easier to talk through a dog to a person. Being a law enforcement officer, it's hard, sometimes these kids don't trust us and having Hudson helps really break that barrier between me and them," Fournier said.

He also stops by the police department and any other department that needs some uplifting. His happy go lucky nature draws everyone in.

"The teachers love Hudson and he's been so big for them as well as we get back to this new normal and being back into school, just to have, he's just a good pick me up in the morning," said Sam Masone, assistant principal at Busbee Creative Arts Academy.