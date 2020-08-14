Bryson Best is an 8-year-old who is behind the Youtube Channel, “The Kid Knows Sports.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte 8-year-old Youtuber, who is spending time away from the camera talking about sports, is helping families fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love sports it’s my passion,” Bryson Best said.

On his channel, he talks about everything Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets.

“I was born in Carolina and it makes perfect sense for me to be a fan,” Best said.

Bryson himself has been playing sports since he was three. He has dreams of one day being in the NFL or NBA. But if you ask him, sports is not his only expertise.

“I would like to be an entrepreneur who owns a Wendys and I would like to be a gamer,” Best said.

When coronavirus put a stop to all things athletics during this pandemic, Bryson had to find a different way to make an impact off-camera as topics were limited.

He started going door to door around the community, tapping into is entrepreneurship skills early.

“We chose to make coronavirus kits to help people in need,” Best said.

Bryson created coronavirus kits to help single mothers who are homeless and a mentorship program.

The kits include a mask branded with his youtube channel logo, hand sanitizer and a subscribe card.

So far, he’s sold 80 kits profiting $1,500.

Best donated $200 to a charity called Baby Bundles and $150 to the Pride Entrepreneur Education Program.

“My mom told me you're going to give some, you’re going to save some and you’re going to spend some,” Best said.

The future entrepreneur also selling masks online.

“I love entrepreneurship,” Best said.

His advice to other kids this pandemic?