Mia Isabella Velez became a hero when she dropped everything to save a three-year-old girl who was choking.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWNAN, Ga. — An 18-year-old Chick-fil-A member is being hailed a hero after she jumped into action to save a little girl who was choking.

Mia Isabella Velez dropped everything on Monday to save three-year-old Theia, who was choking on a coin. Her mother, Liliana Leahy, thanked her with flowers and balloons on Wednesday at the Newnan location where it all unfolded. Their reunion came after Leahy put out a call on Facebook for the community to help find Velez so she can thank her again.

“My instincts just kicked in, I dropped my iPad and I just started running directly to her,” the team member said.

Velez, who was working in the drive-thru line, sprung into action, running to the parking lot to save Theia.

“To be honest, I originally thought they were laughing and having a good time — sure enough, that wasn’t the case,” she said.

Velez had just moved from California two months ago. She jumped out of line and into her arms when she gave Theia the Heimlich maneuver. Three thrusts later— the coin flew out.

“That thing was humongous! I saw it in the moment, but seeing it now— I forgot that’s what came out of her mouth!” Velez said.

Leahy said the pit stop wasn’t one she had planned, but she’s glad she took that life-saving turn. She was on her way to Walmart with Theia in the back seat— when her motherly instinct told her to stop at the restaurant.

“Something told me to make a turn, make a turn. So I made a turn,” Leahy said.

She panicked when she heard her daughter choking and screamed for help. That’s when Velez came to the rescue.