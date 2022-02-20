Make-A-Wish Southern Florida gifts 2-year-old with Goldendoodle puppy

The toddler's mother says her daughter is a regular at the dog park near their house.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Here's some good news to brighten your day.

A 2-year-old from Sun City was introduced to her "fur"-ever friend Sunday that she always wished for.

Estrella Rosario, who suffers from congenital heart issues, was gifted a Goldendoodle from Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

She has wished for a puppy to call her own and now she has one to help her get through recovery and everything after with another open-heart procedure just days away.

"The puppy is small and hypoallergenic, so [it's] the perfect companion for a toddler in need of a BFF during a scary time in her life," the nonprofit's leaders said in a statement.

Rosario's mother, Donna Rosario, says the little girl is a regular at the dog park near their house. Now she has "Luna" to bring and introduce to the other dogs.

"My feelings are all over this place," Donna said. "I am overwhelmed with joy and happiness and excitement. It doesn't feel real."

Donna said she looks forward to seeing her daughter take Luna to the dog park and play with her very own puppy.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida teamed up with Service Experts and PuppySpot to make Rosario's dream come to life.

"It's part of our culture and I think it's an incredibly important part of our culture," President of Service Experts, Rob Comstock, said. "Being able to go out into the community and give back in some small way and contribute – it really helps bring that culture to life."

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 13,000 wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses, a news release explains.

"It aims to grant a wish for every medically-eligible child in its territory and understands wishes aren’t just nice, they’re necessary for kids and families at difficult times in their lives," leaders from the nonprofit said in a statement.

Here are some pictures of the surprise gift: