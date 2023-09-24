Columbia Police, family honor Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley a year after his death

Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley died exactly a year ago from a heart attack that followed specialized weapons and tactics training.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police joined the family of a fallen officer on Sunday to honor his life and his impact on the community.

The police department, joined by Chief Skip Holbrook, family and friends, unveiled a special shadow box to honor Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack after specialized weapons and tactics training.

"We miss him and will honor him every day," Chief Holbrook said in a statement provided by the department.

Police said Owens-Riley was a Columbia native and served with distinction in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had been with the police department for seven years and had recently joined the Metro Region Precinct.