Columbia Police, family honor Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley a year after his death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police joined the family of a fallen officer on Sunday to honor his life and his impact on the community.
The police department, joined by Chief Skip Holbrook, family and friends, unveiled a special shadow box to honor Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack after specialized weapons and tactics training.
"We miss him and will honor him every day," Chief Holbrook said in a statement provided by the department.
Police said Owens-Riley was a Columbia native and served with distinction in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had been with the police department for seven years and had recently joined the Metro Region Precinct.
In the days following his death, he was remembered as a friend and mentor by fellow officers who served alongside him. He was also acknowledged by Gov. Henry McMaster in 2023 during his State of the State speech.