Nonprofit, Irmo church team up to help local man with home repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now, more than ever, some community members need an extra helping hand. That's why groups of volunteers flocked to the Midlands this weekend to give a little neighborly love.
Andrea Gause first moved into his Columbia home 16 years ago to help take care of his family. But, over time, wear and tear are bound to happen. Fortunately, Gause got a little help.
“I got a facelift,” he said, laughing.
Volunteers from Riverland Hills Baptist Church, in collaboration with Home Works, worked all day Saturday to help community members like Andrea with upgrades around the house.
“They gave me a touch-up! They painted my steps, they redid all of the rotten wood that was around my home, they helped to insulate it, they did the underpinning for my house, my porch, my deck, and I am so excited,” Gause said.
And, according to the happy homeowner, the helping hands couldn’t have come at a better time.
“They come out and they do it and it’s no cost to you and it’s amazing," Gause said. "When they all arrived today, I was just so overjoyed, you know, to have this done for me because I’ve gone through a traumatic time for the past few years and this has been so helpful to me.”
Home Works has helped thousands of homeowners in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia since 1996.
To learn how you can help and get involved with Home Works, click here.