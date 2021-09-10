Nonprofit, Irmo church team up to help local man with home repairs

According to the happy homeowner, the helping hands couldn’t have come at a better time.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now, more than ever, some community members need an extra helping hand. That's why groups of volunteers flocked to the Midlands this weekend to give a little neighborly love.

Andrea Gause first moved into his Columbia home 16 years ago to help take care of his family. But, over time, wear and tear are bound to happen. Fortunately, Gause got a little help.

“I got a facelift,” he said, laughing.

Volunteers from Riverland Hills Baptist Church, in collaboration with Home Works, worked all day Saturday to help community members like Andrea with upgrades around the house.

“They gave me a touch-up! They painted my steps, they redid all of the rotten wood that was around my home, they helped to insulate it, they did the underpinning for my house, my porch, my deck, and I am so excited,” Gause said.

Thanks to WTM Construction, run by Home Works volunteer Site Leader Troy Murphy, who donated a trailer of lumber today! Lumber prices remain high due to the pandemic, & we’re grateful for this donation that means more health/safety repairs for low income neighbors this fall. pic.twitter.com/u0uGqhSgjS — Home Works (@HomeWorksofAmer) October 6, 2021

“They come out and they do it and it’s no cost to you and it’s amazing," Gause said. "When they all arrived today, I was just so overjoyed, you know, to have this done for me because I’ve gone through a traumatic time for the past few years and this has been so helpful to me.”

Home Works has helped thousands of homeowners in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia since 1996.