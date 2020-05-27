Couple celebrates 24th anniversary after husband beats COVID-19

Robert Grant spent 30 days in the Intensive Care Unit last month.

ATLANTA — A Georgia couple is celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary after the husband endured a 30-day stay in the ICU with COVID-19 last month and is now completely recovered.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross reported last month on Robert Grant, who left the hospital at the end of April after his harrowing battle with the coronavirus, which included 13 days on a ventilator

"I was so weak, I couldn't talk, I was trying to tell them, I want my wife, and at the time I couldn't understand (why) there was no visitors allowed in the hospital," he said then.

His wife Janice originally found him unconscious and violently ill, and then rushed him to the hospital.

She then talked to him every day on FaceTime during his hospital stay, helping him get through it.

"My wife has been so supportive. If I needed something, she would come drop it off at the desk. She brought my bible, she brought some crossword puzzles. She just tried to keep me encouraged," he said.

Now they're elated to be celebrating the anniversary, with Robert having made a full recovery this month after physical therapy and dialysis.

