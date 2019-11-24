COLUMBIA, S.C. — Flynn Donoho is cycling across the United States to raise money for the American Cancer Society and raise awareness for those battling the disease.

He says he has been crisscrossing the states for about 8 years. By his account, he has logged over 50,000 miles on his bike and crossed the United States twice.

He’s been through 21 bicycles, so far, in his journeys and tows a makeshift trailer (this is his 10th) behind the bike to carry his belongings. Donoho stopped by the WLTX studio on Garners Ferry Road Thursday, on his way to a local bike shop for some minor repairs before heading further south.

The 60-year-old says that he’s on this journey on his own, “no help from nobody, no sponsors, no nothing, no chase vehicles. I’m a Christian and I rely on God.”

“I’m riding in my sister-in-law’s honor,” he says. “She’s an eight-and-a-half year breast cancer survivor. My younger brother… he had prostate cancer that he kept secret from the family for over three years; and my mother… they found a lump in my mother’s breast about five months ago.”

Donoho also lists his stepsister who died at age 35 from metastasized breast cancer, an elderly gentleman he cared for not too long ago who died from cancer, and a little boy in Clarksville, Arkansas, who died at age 9 from leukemia as his motivation to keep going.

“(The boy's) name is Kyle…and I can’t forget that name. Forever.”

On the road, Donoho is accompanied by his dog Diva, a 7-year-old chow mix that he picked up in Arizona when she was a 9-week-old pup.

Diva can be seen either trotting alongside Donoho’s bike or resting in the trailer as Donoho cycles. She has her own bed, food and water for the journey.

Donoho hopes this will be his last cross-country trip. He has a friend he’s meeting up with and the two men will be heading to Mexico where Donoho hopes to open an artist’s studio and get back to creating and painting.

"Since I started this, people say I'm a celebrity. I say 'no I'm not,' let her (pointing at Diva) be the celebrity."

He says that coming from being a homeless, ex-drug addict to a Christian with some amount of fame or recognition "is nuts."

Donoho and Diva are on the road, headed south.

For those wishing to contribute to the American Cancer Society, go to www.cancer.org