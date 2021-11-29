Lifelong DC resident celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by celebration | Get Uplifted

Evelyn Ford spent 40 years working for the federal government and raised five daughters in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A lifelong D.C. resident is marking a major milestone. Evelyn Ford turns 100 years old on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, her friends, family and the community came together to honor her. They drove by her home while she sat out on her porch. They honked their horns and flashed their lights and cheered for Ms. Ford.

We're told Evelyn is the only child of nine to graduate from high school. She went on to work for 40 years with the Civil Aeronautics Board of the federal government. She did it all while raising five daughters right here in Northeast D.C.

We'd like to wish this remarkable woman a very happy 100th birthday!

