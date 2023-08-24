DeEtte Sauer changed her life, picked up swimming, dropped 100 pounds and now has several medals to show for it.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 News loves sharing the stories of real people that stand for Houston in their own special way. An 82-year-young Olympic swimming medalist is making waves at a Houston aquatic center and around the country.

“There was always the rocking chair or baking cookies or something,” said DeEtte Sauer, Senior Olympic swimming medalist.

Sauer is not doing much of that. Instead, she’s at the Memorial Athletic club a lot.

Believe it or not DeEtte Sauer is 82.

“In the water, I’m 18 again,” said Sauer.

The pool is where she feels the freest.

“My 10-year- old self is like whoopty doo. You know, I’m so happy,” said Sauer.

She's happy now, but at one point she was depressed and overweight.

“If people would evaluate their life and see if they’re living the life they really want,” said Sauer.

She decided to give up drugs, alcohol, and junk food at age 38.

“You cannot be a senior athlete and not have to overcome things,” said Sauer.

Sauer didn’t know how to swim, but went for it anyway, eventually losing 100 pounds.

“That coach that changed my life, signed me up for a competition three months after she started teaching me how to swim,” said Sauer.

The rest is literally history.

“In our 80s, we don’t trash talk. We do try to encourage each other,” said Sauer.

She went on to win swimming medals, including 11 gold medals this summer at a competition in San Antonio and six more in Pittsburgh at the national senior Olympics. She's also been honored as a Humana Game Changer at the national senior games this year.

“I loved sports when I was a kid," she said. "But women weren’t allowed. We didn’t have organized sports for women when I was young."

Now look at her -- 24 years of doing different speed, endurance and swimming workouts, 6 days a week for 2 and half hours each day.

“I get up at 4:15 a.m. I’m in the pool by 5:15 a.m. and meet a dedicated group of people like me," said Sauer.

She only wished she would've started swimming sooner.

“I never envisioned my senior years to have anything like this," she said. "This is just crazy."

More like incredible and when she’s not competing, she’s teaching lifesaving water techniques.

“The first person I ever taught, she showed up that day for a team like me," Sauer said. "She couldn’t swim at all and she was terrified of the water."

She got over that fear, thanks to Sauer, who’s encouraging people to move now and feel young, like her!

“I don’t believe in this aging gracefully thing," said Sauer. "You must age fiercely.”

