Dog abandoned at San Francisco airport adopted by United Airlines pilot

United Airlines employees cared for the pup while he completed the requirements to enter the U.S. Then the dog, named Polaris, was adopted by a pilot.

SAN FRANCISCO — A puppy abandoned at the San Francisco International Airport this fall got an early Christmas present this month: A forever home.

The dog, named Polaris, was left at the airport after he was denied entry into the U.S. and the international traveler who was with him decided to continue traveling without him.

According to the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals, United Airlines employees cared for the pup while he completed the requirements to enter the U.S., including a quarantine period.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.,” said Vincent Passafiume, the director of customer service at United.

"From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.," said Vincent Passafiume. The team announced they would find him a home back in San Francisco after quarantine in Los Angeles.

It was no easy task, according to Lisa Feder, the San Francisco SPCA chief of rescue and welfare.

“United’s Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home,” said Feder.

Polaris spent additional time in quarantine in Los Angeles, growing bigger while awaiting his return to San Francisco and his forever home.

But Polaris' story as an international traveler didn't end when he left the airport. In fact, he was ultimately adopted by United Airlines Captain William Dale and his family. And, in celebration of the adoption, United hosted a party on Dec. 15. The airline also donated $5,000 to support the San Francisco SPCA.