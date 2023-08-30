Hometown hero, Ethan the dog, will soon be honored with an enormous banner in downtown Louisville

Ethan, a dog who was once abandoned but now spreads love and positivity everywhere he goes, will soon be honored with a 60x20 foot banner.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A famous Kentuckiana canine will soon be honored with an enormous banner in downtown Louisville.

The 60x20 foot banner will read "Ethan, Kentucky's Hometown Hero" and hang on the Marriott building in downtown.

The project is a collaboration between Ethan the dog's team, the Marriott Hotel, Porch Restaurant and the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS), according to a KHS news release.

The banner is expected to be installed in mid-September. While it is not an official "Louisville Hometown Hero" banner, KHS says the project has the organization's support.

“We love Ethan’s new banner and join the entire KHS community and animal lovers throughout the country in taking great pride in Kentucky’s Canine Hero,” Mike Sheehy, President of Greater Louisville Pride Foundation’s Hometown Heroes banner program.

According to the KHS release, Hometown Heroes doesn't do banners for animals.

Ethan’s owner, Jeff Callway, said, "I am humbled and honored for Ethan to be recognized in such a wonderful way in his community. Ethan’s life has brought pride and kindness to Kentuckiana and I’m so very thankful to everyone that continues to support Ethan and his message of spreading love and kindness."

Ethan the dog, also known as "Ethan Almighty", was left emaciated and dying in the parking lot of the Humane Society in Louisville back in January 2021.

He weighed just 38 pounds when he should've weighed about 90 pounds and he was severely dehydrated. Veterinarians weren't sure if he'd even make it past the first night.

Fast forward two years, Ethan is celebrated by Louisvillians and has been honored in dozens of events benefitting animals and the community.

Ethan has been honored with several awards, including:

