Five babies were bundled up and placed in an oversized donut box labeled, “Fresh from the oven.”

Babies in Baptist Health Louisville’s NICU are all dressed up for their first Halloween and it's sweetness overload!

The hospital said they used their Cuddles Café as the theme for this year's costumes. Five babies were bundled up and placed in an oversized donut box labeled, “Fresh from the oven.”

Photos were taken of the babies with donut and coffee props in front of a sign that read “We have grown a latte, Donut grow up.”

"Dressing the babies up for Halloween and taking photos is a Baptist Health Louisville tradition that families enjoy, and staff looks forward to each year," the hospital said in a news release.

Staff also got in on the fun with Cuddles Café aprons and donut headbands.

PHOTOS | NICU babies dressed as Halloween treats at Baptist Hospital Louisville 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

PHOTOS | Adorable! NICU babies crush Halloween 1/35

2/35

3/35

4/35

5/35

6/35

7/35

8/35

9/35

10/35

11/35

12/35

13/35

14/35

15/35

16/35

17/35

18/35

19/35

20/35

21/35

22/35

23/35

24/35

25/35

26/35

27/35

28/35

29/35

30/35

31/35

32/35

33/35

34/35

35/35 1 / 35