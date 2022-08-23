First responders build playsets for South Carolina children battling cancer

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with nonprofit Roc Solid Foundation to build playsets for children like Judson Pressley, who is battling cancer.

SUMTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is bringing joy to kids with cancer.

Troopers and other local first responders are building playsets for children with the disease, throughout the state.

The agency is partnering with Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit that serves pediatric cancer patients and their families.

"We’re able to give these families some hope to hold on to," the foundation's director, Ashley Martin said. "They’re going through a lot with treatments and doctors appointments, and it really consumes their whole lives and it consumes their kiddos’ lives, and the siblings' lives. And when we can do something to kind of distract from that and give these kids a reason to smile, then that’s when we know we’ve accomplished our mission."

Two-year-old Judson Pressley is one of those smiling kids.

While he's battling leukemia, he's able to get out and enjoy the outdoors on his new playset.

"It’s a struggle to get him to go inside and go to sleep at night now that we have it," his dad, Stuart, said.

Hi mom, Rachel, added: "Every day it’s like Christmas for him to be able to come out and see it and enjoy it."

Not only does Judson love being outside, but it's also the safest way for him to visit with friends and family.

"It’s hard for him to be a kid and enjoy life and have those little fun things to do because he’s got so much to worry about with his levels being low and can’t be around people, so it really lets him get out and be a kid and enjoy life," Stuart said.

Eleven other children like Judson are also getting new playsets in South Carolina through Roc Solid Foundation. The nonprofit funds the playsets through donations, and the Highway Patrol builds them.

"[The patrol] had asked us 'How many applications do you have on file for playsets right now?’ And we said ‘we’ve got 12 applications," Martin explained. "And they said ‘Great, we will sponsor all of them."

Lieutenant Colonel Travis Manley with the state highway patrol showed up with 46 other first responders to build Judson’s playset.

Law enforcement, firefighters and state troopers came together and volunteered for the build. He said seeing the kids' smiles when they play on the new equipment is "unbelievable."

"At the end of the day when you leave this build, you’re gonna feel unlike you’ve ever felt before," Manley shared. "Our folks that were been involved in this, the first responders in building, they keep asking 'When is the next one? When is the next one? We want to do the other one."

In fact, Manley said there are almost too many volunteers. 25 people are required to build one set, but according to Manley, more than enough have been wanting to help.

For Judson's dad, this moment was extra special. Stuart is a firefighter, who said he was grateful to see other first responders joining forces to help out.

"On our end, we get to be there for a lot of other people and we do it on a day in day out basis for them," he shared. "And it’s pretty cool to see how the brotherhood of even fire and law enforcement all come together and will do that for each other. It was pretty special to be able to be a part of that, so we’re thankful for it."

There are eleven other families who will soon be getting new playsets like Judson's. Roc Solid takes applications for children ranging in age from one to nine-years-old. As of now, the South Carolina Highway Patrol has volunteered to build playsets for each of those families.