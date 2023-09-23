Volunteers host free haircuts for the homeless

Dozens of Columbia's homeless got free haircuts over the weekend from young barbers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Groups of volunteers gave out haircuts at no charge to Columbia's homeless population on Saturday.

It was haircut day for Odell McDuffie. He was one of over 20 people who received a new trim completely free of charge.

"[I] needed a haircut, but $20, I can't do that now," McDuffie said.

It's part of a new partnership at the Transitions Homeless Center with the Heyward Career Center.

Marla Armfield is the volunteer coordinator at Transitions.

"Our goal here is to get clients permanently housed. In order to do that, they need to get a job," Armfield said. "So, looking good, feeling good - that'll get them that job they need to get permanent housing."

Throughout the morning, dozens walked through the door to get a cut from one of five barbers.

Robert Carder said it's been over a year since he got a haircut, fearing the price of modern-day barbers.

"My hair's a mess; I haven't been able to get it cut," he said.

He sat down for a high-and-tight cut and came away looking like a brand-new person ahead of a job interview this week.

"Your appearance is the number one thing they look at," he said. "So, if I go in there looking good, and top-notch, I believe I'll get the job."

Arthur Stevens is the master barber instructor at Heyward. He said the partnership allows his students to try different things and new hairstyles.

"I want the mindset of the students also to understand that there's nothing wrong with giving back to those who are unfortunate," he added. "It's better to show you better than I can tell you."

McDuffie said not only does he look better after the haircut, but he also feels confident.

"It makes me feel a whole lot better," he said. "You don't have to worry about nobody looking at you like you ain't nothing but or anything like that."

Stevens said he hopes the program will continue and wants to return to Transitions every other weekend to give out haircuts. Transitions wasn't the only organization serving the unhoused this weekend.

The Saint Vincent De Paul group at Saint Peter Catholic Church on Assembly Street provided its monthly free lunch on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said more than 50 volunteers helped feed nearly 200 people during a homemade pizza lunch.

They also provided about 50 free haircuts outside the church in partnership with the Lexington Two Innovation Center.

During the event, 11th and 12th-grade students took turns learning how to cut hair.