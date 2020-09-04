KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friends and family celebrated a South Knoxville woman's 103rd birthday in a social distancing safe way on Wednesday.

Joanna Venable sat in her rocker in her driveway to watch everyone drive by and wish her a happy birthday.

They were planning a big party at the Venable family reunion in March, but that was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

We hope Ms. Venable had a great birthday!

