GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bring your daughter to work day turned out to be a wonderful surprise for Captain Colson with the Glendale Fire Department. When he had to put out a fire down the street from his home, his daughter was right there to greet him when he was done.
The heartwarming moment was caught on camera by Colson's wife as their daughter ran down the street to say hello just before he swept the little girl into a hug.
Glendale fire shared the photo to their Facebook page, and we have to agree: their fire family is the best!
As you can imagine, followers flooded the comments section with cute messages and appreciation for the tender family moment.
"That pic could win an award," on commenter wrote on Facebook.
"This is everything," another poster exclaimed.
Check out the full post below.
