Louisville family donates Thanksgiving meals to cancer patients in honor of mother

In honor of their mother, one Louisville family is making sure that those facing a cancer diagnosis are able to enjoy the Holiday festivities as well.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During a time when most people are at home with their families eating a big Thanksgiving feast, one Louisville family is making sure that those facing a cancer diagnosis are able to enjoy the festivities as well.

In honor of their mother, Mary Jane Gift, who died in 2010 after battling cancer, the Gift family now brings cancer patients and their families Thanksgiving meals.

Carolyn Callahan, a spokesperson for University of Louisville Health, said that the family does this every year.

50 meals, with all the fixings you can imagine including turkey, mashed potatoes, dessert and more, were provided to the patients in U of L Hospital's Bone Marrow Transplant Wing.

Brothers Alex and Tommy Gift also started the Mary Jane Gift Quality of Life Fund at U of L Health - Brown Cancer Center to help patients and their families enjoy life while facing their diagnosis.

Callahan said the Gift duo hosts an annual volleyball tournament, "Spike it to Cancer," to raise money for the fund, which includes a pro and amateur division.

Money from the fund also supports short-term housing for BMT patients and their families who require lengthy treatment plans.

