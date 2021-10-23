Springfield Twp. firefighters say a truck became fully engulfed when it pulled into a gas station on Airport Hwy.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Firefighters in Springfield Twp. have a feel-good story to tell after putting out a vehicle fire while saving some lives this weekend.

The township's fire department were able to save the lives of two horses on Saturday morning after the truck that was hauling the trailer they were in caught fire.

The Ford F-250 became fully engulfed in flames around 9 a.m. when it pulled into the Circle K on Airport Hwy. and Albon Rd in Holland, according to Springfield Twp. firefighters.

Officials say Engine 53 responded, saved the animals, and was able to put out the fire in under 30 minutes.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident, as were the horses.

The fire department proudly posted pictures of the incident on social media later that day.

