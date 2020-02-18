AUSTIN, Texas — Bryan Palmer walked around his freshly-mowed lawn on Monday afternoon.

"It looked like a jungle out here," Bryan Palmer said, explaining why he spent his Sunday morning mowing the lawn.

Palmer said he was about to take a break when his defibrillator went off.

"I thought I hit something in the yard electrical at first because it hurts, trust me. It’s not a pleasant feeling when that thing goes off," Bryan Palmer said.

His daughter, Kayla Palmer, heard him screaming. She said she saw her dad clutching his chest so she and her mom called 911 and sat her dad down in a chair.

Bryan Palmer said paramedics and four Hutto Fire Rescue firefighters responded.

PHOTOS: Hutto Fire Rescue staff finish mowing man's lawn after heart attack Jacob Pope with Hutto Fire Rescue helps mow Bryan Palmer's lawn. Lt. Justin Torres with Hutto Fire Rescue helps mow Bryan Palmer's lawn. Chris Mank with Hutto Fire Rescue helps mow Bryan Palmer's lawn. Brian Ruden and Jacob Pope with Hutto Fire Rescue at Bryan Palmer's house.

"Sitting in the chair [before heading to the hospital], I made the comment to them, 'OK, who's gonna finish mowing my yard?' And they all laughed and got a chuckle out of it," Bryan Palmer said.

Kayla Palmer said after he left, the firefighters went "above and beyond to help."

"You don't see it often, and you don’t see it in your own backyard," she said.

RELATED:

Nonprofit encouraging Austin millennials to volunteer more

This Austin organization is helping former inmates get their lives back on track after they're released

Lt. Justin Torres, Jacob Pope, Chris Mank and Brian Ruden grabbed the lawnmower and finished the job.

When Kayla Palmer went to the hospital to see her dad, she showed him a video she took of the firefighters mowing the lawn.

"Nicest thing I've ever seen," Bryan Palmer told KVUE, reflecting on the video.

"You don't see the neighbors helping neighbors like you used to," Kayla Palmer said. "It was the sweetest thing possible."

Bryan Palmer said he intends to thank the firefighters and pay it forward.

WATCH: Hutto firefighters help man finish mowing his lawn after heart attack

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Developers pay Austin millions to avoid building affordable homes

Early voting guide: Where and how to vote in Central Texas

Wimberley man's post-retirement side gig turns into booming business

New drive-in movie theater coming to Round Rock