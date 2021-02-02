'Inseparable' couple married 63 years get special dinner date night while in hospital

On their special date, they were able to hold hands and eat, just like they have been doing for so many years.

O'FALLON, Ill. — Health care workers at a hospital in Illinois made sure an inseparable couple in their care could see each other, pandemic or not.

Frank and Terry have been married for 63 years, and their family told nurses the two were inseparable, according to a Facebook post. Since they were both in the hospital but in separate areas, their nurses -- Kim and Hannah -- made a plan.

The two were treated to a special "dinner date" night where they could see each other. While they were together they were able to hold hands and eat, just like they have been doing for so many years.

"We wanted them to be able to see each other, hold hands and eat together for the evening,” Kim told Fox 2 News. “They spent about 2.5 hours watching the news and game shows with each other”.

“Just the history of them struck a special chord for me. I know it’s hard for the all our patients being here so anything we can do to bring them a little bit of joy is always important to us," Kim said.

Many hospitals across the US have visitor restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.