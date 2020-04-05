Don't expect a pandemic to stop WWE wrestler John Cena from bringing a smile to a fan's face, especially when it's for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Dawning a mask and pair of gloves, Cena paid a surprise visit to 7-year-old David Castle at his home in Odessa, Florida over the weekend, according to TMZ.

Castle is battling stage four cancer. He turns 8 on Sunday, May 10.

To help the boy celebrate his birthday with style, Cena gifted Castle with two WWE title belts, as well as other signed merchandise.

His mom said that this surprise brought her son to tears, TMZ reported.

In October 2019, Castle was diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called Diffused Anaplastic Wilm's. His family said it was already at stage four and started in his kidneys, but has spread to other parts of his body.

"David has already undergone very painful tests, surgery, and long days and nights at the hospital," his GoFundMe fundraiser page says. "Many months of radiation and chemotherapy are forthcoming for David."

If you'd like to help pay for Castle's medical expenses, click here. The family hopes to raise $20,000.

As for Cena, the wrestler is known for his prolific work with Make-A-Wish, granting wishes to more than 600 sick children.

