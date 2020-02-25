CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Juvell Harris was a warrior.

The little boy with a big smile became a Clayton County Police Officer in November. By the time he got his badge, the 8-year-old had a proven track record of fighting brain cancer, and the entire department rewarded him for his bravery.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross met Juvell through Southern Grace Hospice, who worked with Officer Michael Lowe to make Harris' wish of joining the police force a reality.

RELATED: A boy with brain cancer wants to be a police officer. Clayton County Police made it happen.

On that day, the 8-year-old "officer" got to sit on a motorcycle, solve a case, and meet a real-life superhero: Retired police Lieutenant Tim Lively, who is fighting the same disease.

Lively took Harris away from the cameras and the noise during his visit in order to share an important moment.

"None of that matters," Lively told him. "What matters is that you know it in your heart. You know that you're a warrior."

Harris smiled at that, and Lively gave him a fist bump.

"Say it with me now," Lively told him.

Harris did: "I am a warrior!"

On Saturday, the young warrior died, surrounded by his family and the team from Southern Grace Hospice.

"It is with our deepest sympathy to inform everyone that little Juvell Harris, our Honorary Police Officer lost his battle with Brain cancer early Saturday morning," the department wrote on Monday. "Juvell Harris will always be a member of the Clayton County Police Department and will be greatly missed. Prayers are extended to the Harris family during this difficult time."

His family is still making funeral arrangements, but the Clayton County Police Department plans to be there to honor their little warrior.

Wish fulfilled for boy with brain cancer

