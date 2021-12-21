For two years, neighbors have decorated their trash cans and yards with colorful signs to show their appreciation for their "favorite human being in the world."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knoxville neighborhood shares a special relationship with its sanitation worker named Charlie Brown.

"We just want to make his day a little brighter. Honestly, it makes us feel better too," said Erin Slocum, who lives in the neighborhood.

She said every time they have put out signs, he has stopped his truck and picked up every single one so he could take them home to show his wife.

Slocum said she first met Charlie Brown when she was out for a jog.

"He honked and gave me a thumbs-up, like 'you're doing it, girl,' and I was like slowly dying from this jog and it just went from there," Slocum said.

She said they now exchange birthday gifts and have conversations every single time he comes by.

"I have two young girls, and he would go out of his way to brighten their day and honk the horn like crazy and invite them to have a conversation," Slocum said.

On a recent visit, he surprised the girls with money as a Christmas present, requesting only a hug in return.

Slocum said Charlie Brown is the definition of the holiday spirit.