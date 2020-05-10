Hope survived a point-blank range shot to the chest earlier this year. Now, she's thriving in her new home in New York.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A dog who was found shot in the chest in Lancaster County now has a forever home in New York.

The Lancaster SPCA said Hope was found injured around May of this year.

Mikala Steele, of Lancaster SPCA, said it looked like somebody "walked up to her and pulled the trigger."

“But it was birdshot,” Steele said. “She was just in shock and had lost blood. We weren’t sure she's gonna make it.”

A volunteer transported her to Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Rock Hill SC for immediate medical attention.

Steele said Hope suffered several injuries as a result of the shooting including a brachial plexus injury, bruising on her chest and cardiovascular shock.

Hope then continued her care at Faulkner Animal Hospital while being fostered by Steele.

When she was able to travel, Hope went on transport to Take Me Home Pet Rescue in NY where she eventually found her forever family.

According to Steele, it took Hope three times to get adopted by the perfect family. Hope had a lot of energy and needed a family who could give her what she needed.

“She just needed a lot of playtime and a lot of interaction and a lot of running," Steele said. "She's very active."

Hope’s new family bought her a trial membership, and Steele said they take her hiking all the time.

“They love her and it just, it just turned out great for her,” Steele said.

Steele said they still haven’t figured out who or why someone shot Hope that day.