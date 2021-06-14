"Whatever you don't want or just willing to get rid of there is somebody that can benefit."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What started out as a good deed has now sparked kindness across the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

"I just wanted to show that there are still compassionate and kind people here,” Lex Moran said. "I am so grateful to everybody that is contributing around the world to show so much positivity and love."

On Monday, Moran began collecting donations to help those in need after a post about her helping a homeless man, she affectionately calls Joe, went viral.

"I’ve been looking out for Joe for years," Moran said. "I've found out many other people in the community love Joe as well.”

The social media post about Moran giving him a haircut, she said she normally would do, generated hundreds of comments and shares, asking how they could help.

Moran is collecting men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, toys and wheelchairs to help those who may need to get around.

"It’s going to take all of us to pull together to change the world. Let’s put love and the act of kindness back into the community."

On June 27th, Lex Moran will be working wit a team to help feed the homeless. If you would like to help or donate click here.

