Deer stuck in Lexington fence gets a helping hand

The officer spotted the small animal unable to free itself from a fence. So he stepped up to help.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police and first responders aren't strangers to sudden calls for rescue, but a situation in Lexington proved that saving the day can take many forms.

Lexington Police shared a brief story on social media, Sunday, showing how Officer Little of the patrol division came to the aid of a local in need.

The local, in this case, was a small deer that had gotten caught in a fence on Saturday night. The department said Officer Little worked to carefully remove the small doe from the fence.

Fortunately, the deer didn't appear to be injured and authorities said the officer wasn't either despite the risk that sometimes accompanies working with wild animals - even little ones.