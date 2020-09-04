LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With so much tragedy and chaos that has come with the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers have chosen to celebrate every victory they can. That’s exactly what the staff at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital did on Wednesday when one of their patients took a step toward recovery.

71-year-old Barry Berlin of Louisville is a COVID-19 patient at Norton and had been on a ventilator. On Wednesday, he was extubated and transferred out of the ICU.

More than 50 caregivers from across the hospital lined the hallways and cheered for Berlin during his 60-second transfer to the Progressive Care Unit.

“This is a step in the right direction and the staff was excited to share in this accomplishment,” said Lynne Choate, the Public Relations Manager for Norton Healthcare.

Choate said Berlin will be closely monitored as he continues in his recovery.

Watch the transfer here:

