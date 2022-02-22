At the age of 84, Robert Brown is now an Eagle Scout!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As long as you're living, it's never too late to do something you've always wanted to do.

After a distinguished career as an officer in the U.S. Navy and as a former prosecutor in California, Brown recently inquired about the possibility of earning the rank of Eagle Scout, even after all these years.

After review by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America, it was determined Brown met all the requirements as a youth and could be presented with the reward.

"It's truly like a dream come true," Brown said. "I had virtually given up on the idea that I could ever make this happen. The folks at Chickasaw Council took the information, ran with it and got the approval from the National Headquarters. As I said, I could not be happier. This is like a longtime dream come true."