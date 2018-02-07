Jesse Iwuji is being hailed a hero for saving a family of four from a burning vehicle along a California highway last week.

Iwuji is a current NASCAR driver and a former US Naval officer.

Back on June 25, Iwuji said he saw a small fire underneath a family of four's van and 'knew then it was about to be bad news."

Safety safety safety guys and girls. I saw a small little fire underneath this family of 4’s van and I knew right then it was about to be bad news. I’m glad I stopped and got them away because they were still worried about getting stuff out the car. Things went from small to bad pic.twitter.com/av6C7j76Nd — Jesse Iwuji (@Jesse_Iwuji) June 25, 2018

Iwuji said he stopped and got them away from the fire just in time.

"I’m glad I stopped and got them away because they were still worried about getting stuff out the car. Things went from small to bad," Iwuji said.

According to NBC Sports, Iwuji, a native of Carrollton, Texas, is the son of two Nigerian immigrants who moved to Texas in the 1980s.

Iwuji, who was on active duty from 2010 – 2017, has competed in NASCAR since 2015 and has 38 combined starts in the K&N East and West.

