CANTON, N.C. — The Cold Mountain Corn Maze in Canton, North Carolina will pay tribute to a fallen UNCC student, Riley Howell.

Howell is credited with saving the lives of some of his classmates when a gunman opened fire back on April 30th.

"He always was able to put others before himself and never hesitated to help anyone who needed it."

Officials said when a gunman walked into his classroom and began firing shots, Howell ll sacrificed himself to save his peers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell was fatally shot while attempting to physically confront and stop the shooter.

Chief Putney said Howell's sacrifice saved lives. Blocked inside a classroom, Putney said he had no option to run or hide, so he fought.

"He took the fight to the assailant. Unfortunately, he had to give his life to do so, but he saved lives doing so," Putney said about Howell. "He took the assailant off his feet, and the heroes that we have here were able to apprehend from there."

"Mr. Howell saved lives."

The Cold Mountain Corn Maze wrote on their Facebook page:

"The corn is up, the design is in and the bridges are set for the maize in 2019. This year is a tribute to our hometown hero, Riley Howell. We will open in mid-September. Hope to see you all."

Directions: Take I-40 West from Asheville. Take exit 31, take 215 South to Canton. The road will bear right. Turn left at the stop light. Turn right on the 4th light onto Highway 110 South. The maze is 3.5 miles on the right.

