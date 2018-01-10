WILSON, N.C. -- When firefighters at the Wilson Fire and Rescue aren't busy putting out fires they're changing dirty diapers--a lot of them!

That's because, in less than two years 11 members of the Wilson Fire Rescue Team welcomed new additions to their families. And with that you have to do a special photo shoot!

Two firefighters even had daughters born the exact same day! The oldest of the almost dozen is 18 months.

WFRS celebrating 11 babies born in 1 year!

The group posted on Facebook with an image of 11 babies held by 11 firefighters.

The firefighters celebrated the births with a recent photo shoot by Casey W. Childers Photography in front of the fire station!

