HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school can be tough for any kid -- especially if it's a new school.

Kadin Templin started at West View Middle School in Hamblen County Monday and when he needed a shoulder to lean on, Officer Julio Ortiz was there to help.

Templin has autism and has had two dozen surgeries in his lifetime.

"This transition to a new school has been really hard on him. This makes me so happy to see an officer taking time to be there to a child with special needs," his mother, Christina Swartz, said.

She said she wanted to share the photo and story behind it so more positive posts are shown.

"My son just has had so much negativity... to see something positive for him was incredible!"

She reached out to Officer Ortiz to thank him over a Facebook message and he said it was his honor to spend time with Kadin.

"I'm very grateful that I was at the right place at the right time," he wrote to her. "I'm so excited and honored to be called his friend."

Ortiz said these are the things that matter in life.

"I will keep your son in my prayers and I mean that," Ortiz wrote. "I declare blessings on your son."

He also told her to let him know if there was anything else he could do to help.

Templin is set to have his 25th surgery later this month.