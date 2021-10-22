Orangeburg police officer dubbed 'guardian angel' to resident in time of need

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Investigator Albert Black has helped James Reed with resources for three years.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg resident James Reed and Investigator Albert Black have developed a unique bond through service.

"He's an angel; he just pops up," James Reed said. "There's nothing bad I can say about him."

Investigator Black, who works with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, said their bond goes back three years. During that time he has been helping Reed get food or other resources.

The Department of Public Safety recently formed a new partnership with Serve and Connect to deliver 60 food boxes to Orangeburg residents in need. Investigator Black said the first person he thought about was Reed.

"I have known Mr. Reed a long time," said Black. "I know he recently just lost his wife, and he pretty much had a hit to his income. I've delivered food and boxes to him before, so I knew he was a person who needed it."

The service is an ongoing program where officers are tasked with delivering food boxes to at least two residents. Reed said he calls Investigator Black his guardian angel after his wife died in September due to COVID-19 complications.

"Everything we do in life, God knows about it," Reed said. "When my wife passed away, he helped with some flowers. That was a blessing."

But Black said he wouldn't change a thing.