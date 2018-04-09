SANTA ROSA, CA (WFMY) -- A California police officer has adopted a homeless woman’s baby.

That’s after Officer Jesse Whitten with the Santa Rosa Police Department met the woman who needed help. For months Whitten would check on the woman who was battling a drug addiction, according to CBS News.

The Santa Rosa Police Department posted on their Facebook page the woman was looking for a home and a family for her unborn baby. Officer Whitten, who already has three girls, opened his heart and his home to the woman’s baby.

The police department also wrote, Congratulations, Whitten family, and welcome, baby, to the SRPD family!’

