A fourth-grade math teacher saw the postal worker holding a note to their doorbell camera saying their dog had been bitten by a venomous snake

Example video title will go here for this video

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in the player above is related to what you should do if you or your dog gets a snake bite.

A postal worker in Georgia went above and beyond her duties Friday after she saved a family's dog who was bitten by a venomous copperhead snake outside their home.

In a Facebook post, fourth-grade math teacher Kelsey Proctor said she and her husband Aaron were at work-- when their doorbell camera showed their postal worker outside holding up a note on her phone.

The note read that their dog, Ginger the beagle, had been bitten by a copperhead snake. The postal worker stepped into action and scooped up the pup and brought her to the vet where she could be treated for her bite.

"I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart," Kelsey said in the social media post. "Thankfully, Ginger is going to be okay, and I truly believe it’s because of this woman."

Kelsey shared photos with 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross that she received from the postal worker that shows Ginger riding in the back of the postal van on the way to the vet, as well as the copperhead snake itself that bit her. She also shared photos of Ginger safely back in the comfort of her own home.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, only six of the 46 snake species native to Georgia are venomous, and only one – the copperhead -- flourishes in suburban areas. Here's a closer look at all of the venomous snakes in Georgia, with a closer look at the copperhead included first.