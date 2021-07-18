Firefighters, wastewater employees team up to save pup from SC sewer pipe

With a little planning and a special camera, they were able to rescue the pup from a stinky situation.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A puppy is OK despite an unfortunate downward journey into a sewer pipe recently in a South Carolina community.

Parker District Fire Department shared a story on Facebook about a team effort between their own first responders and the Parker Wastewater Department that had a happy - likely stinky but otherwise adorable - ending.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they first had to determine if the puppy was still in the pipe and, if so, where. So, the wastewater department lent them a "camera truck" that allowed them to see down into the pipes.

From there, they quickly developed a plan and managed to get the little one back to dry land.