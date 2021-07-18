x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Firefighters, wastewater employees team up to save pup from SC sewer pipe

With a little planning and a special camera, they were able to rescue the pup from a stinky situation.
Credit: Parker District Fire Department
Firefighter with rescued puppy in Parker District of Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A puppy is OK despite an unfortunate downward journey into a sewer pipe recently in a South Carolina community.

Parker District Fire Department shared a story on Facebook about a team effort between their own first responders and the Parker Wastewater Department that had a happy - likely stinky but otherwise adorable - ending.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they first had to determine if the puppy was still in the pipe and, if so, where. So, the wastewater department lent them a "camera truck" that allowed them to see down into the pipes.

From there, they quickly developed a plan and managed to get the little one back to dry land.

"We are happy to say that the puppy was removed from the pipe and reunited with its owners," the department said. "Great job by all those involved."

Credit: Parker District Fire Department
Crews operate camera to find puppy stuck in sewer pipe

Related Articles