Firefighters, wastewater employees team up to save pup from SC sewer pipe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A puppy is OK despite an unfortunate downward journey into a sewer pipe recently in a South Carolina community.
Parker District Fire Department shared a story on Facebook about a team effort between their own first responders and the Parker Wastewater Department that had a happy - likely stinky but otherwise adorable - ending.
When firefighters arrived at the location, they first had to determine if the puppy was still in the pipe and, if so, where. So, the wastewater department lent them a "camera truck" that allowed them to see down into the pipes.
From there, they quickly developed a plan and managed to get the little one back to dry land.
"We are happy to say that the puppy was removed from the pipe and reunited with its owners," the department said. "Great job by all those involved."