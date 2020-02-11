A family tradition threads together four generations

In the Kennedy family, quilts are the ultimate gift of love and reflection.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After four years of school at the University of South Carolina, Kate Kennedy had nearly a hundred shirts to remember her time on campus.

Everything from football games, to dorm and apartment living, a passion for Gamecock hoops and a few with wishes to beat Clemson. Four years summed up in a rainbow of garnet, black and white.

Today, with the help of her mother, Kirsten Kennedy, some of those shirts have been turned into a quilt celebrating her alma mater and along with keeping her warm will help keep those memories alive.

Kate was immersed in college life at USofC, serving as a Resident mentor, a peer leader, and working at the student union, the Russell House.

Almost every shirt stitched into the quilt's design came from her timer representing the university or from fun campus events.

"I can see all of my favorite college moments are hidden in this quilt...everything that I was involved with is on here somewhere." Kate says.

The planning for the design took weeks and the physical sewing months to complete.

The final product--a quilt measuring about 120 inches by 108 inches and weighing around 40 pounds.

Kirsten ended up surprising Kate by sending it in the mail.

While the delivery of the quilt was a surprise, the quilt itself wasn't.

Kate was involved in the making the quilt from the very beginning.

And this should be no surprise to anyone who knows the family. The Kennedy family has been quilting for decades--skills passed down from mother to daughter.

When I graduated from @UofSC, I had 75+ t-shirts from every moment of my time there. @KirstenKennedy turned my time at Carolina into the best coziest keepsake. pic.twitter.com/tn1v12FySU — Kate Kennedy (@KateMarie93) October 10, 2020

In the Kennedy family, everyone gets involved with a needle and thread no matter how old you are, the youngest children get involved with quilting.

Not bragging but Kate made her first quilt at just 10-years-old.

“There were four grandchildren in there just each doing the part that they could do for their age. And so that was just a really fun memory when we were all together,” said Kirsten, recalling a bonding experience that some of the kids had while visiting her mother's in-home quilting studio.

The shared hobby is part of what keeps this family together.

The Kennedy's have a group message dedicated to quilt design input, where Kate says most of the family "arguments" goes down.

"Our arguing isn’t over something random it’s like ‘what color’s really going to go best. No not that color, this color.’ It’s just a moment in time that we’re all together that is brought together by something bigger than all of us," says Kate.

Color palette clashes and tiring needlework aside, the common thread in each quilt is the love that goes into them. Kirsten says part of the joy is thinking about the person you're making it for and how that quilt will make them feel.

And according to Kirsten, there could be another t-shirt quilt coming in the future.