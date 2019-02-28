LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, Feb. 28, Louie checked the very last thing off his bucket list.

For weeks, we’ve been sharing updates about this little boy who first wanted letters then wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped him.

Now, Louie said he's ready to meet Jesus.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, he got to sing his favorite song with his favorite singer: Natalie Grant.

On Thursday morning, Louie took his last trip. On his way to the hospital, where he'll spend his last few days on earth, all the friends he's made along the way lined up to say goodbye.

From Alexander all the way to Little Rock, first responders lined the highway to salute a little boy who inspired them with his strength and courage and to be part of the last chapter of Louie's story.

"I have a saying for Louie and I say 'God has made you joyful and he will laugh with you,' Kristy Schneider. "And that is Louie in a nutshell. When you look into his eyes, it draws you in. And he has a joy in him that is pure and beautiful. And it makes people better."

Schneider said she first met Louie face-to-face the first weekend of June in 2013 when he could only speak five words.

She said she knew right then that he was special.

