Richland Two Junior ROTC cadets pack 21,000 meals for those in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 21,000 meals were packaged on Saturday morning by Junior ROTC cadets from the Richland Two School District.

Cadets from Ridgeview, Blythewood, and Spring Valley high schools were able to prepare all these meals in just one hour.

A nonprofit known as Harvest Pack provided food supplies for the cadets.

Roughly 10,000 of these meals went to Richland Two's Backpack Program which provides meals for students over the weekend.