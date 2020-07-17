No job is too small or dirty for these brothers to roll up their sleeves and make a difference.

If you want to change the world start in your own backyard. That's what twins D'Andre and T'Andre and their big brother Craig Nolley have been doing for the last four years in South Dallas.

The twins are 15 years old and Craig is 18, but they've already changed more lives than many of us will over the course of an entire lifetime, says mentor and friend Rosa Monterrosa with the SPCA of Texas.

"They're just amazing. I've never seen this kind of work ethic in many adults, let alone in young boys," Monterrosa said.

The brothers started volunteering with the SPCA four years ago after they discovered the organization while it was doing a pop-up in their neighborhood.

The brothers quickly learned about spaying, neutering, and other services the SPCA offered to help owners care for their pets and cut down on overpopulation and strays.

"The way they take care of animals is just amazing. They have such patience and love and they also help the owners. They have no judgment they just want to help," Monterrosa said.

The dog-loving brothers soon were fixtures at SPCA events, showing up before sunrise to help set up low-cost spay and neuter clinics for the neighborhood or delivering food to pets in need or even going to elderly neighbors' homes to clean up poop in the backyard.

No job is too small or too dirty for these brothers to roll up their sleeves and make a difference.

"I just want the world to see how much they care and what they do," Monterrosa said.

But giving back has been tougher lately. Craig was diagnosed with brain cancer last month. His treatment is aggressive and his family and friends have rallied around him.

Even with all of that is going on, Craig and his brothers are still focused on giving back, says their mother Shazetta.

"He keeps asking me when he can go back to work even though he knows he has to wait until he's not sick," Shazetta said.

The brothers are now rallying around each other the same way they rally around their community. Looking for ways to support each other in tough times and to find hope in every moment.

SPCA volunteers have also created a GoFundMe for the family to help support them through hefty medical bills. If you would like to help, click here for the fundraising page.

Three brothers on a mission to help animals in their neighborhood! Send the Nolley brothers a message of LOVE this morning! Twins D' Andre and T' Andre (15) and their big brother Craig (18) have been helping animals and the SPCA in their South Dallas neighborhood for years. Now Craig is battling cancer and we're rallying around this family to help them after they've helped so many! https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-trey-fight-cancer?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet Posted by Hannah Davis on Friday, July 17, 2020