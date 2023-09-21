Issac Taylor has been riding his bike to work after his family's only vehicle was totaled in an accident six months ago... but he won't have to anymore.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A single father of six from Roseville just got the keys to a newly refurbished car, Thursday.

Isaac Taylor has been riding his bike to work as a security officer after his family's only vehicle was totaled in an accident six months ago, but that all changed after he was gifted a new car as part of the NABC Recycled Rides program.

Taylor has six children — fives daughters and one son — ranging in age from 3 to 19-years-old. He's the full-time parent of the two youngest daughters.

He received a restored 2019 Hyundai Elantra from Caliber Collision and Travelers Insurance after being nominated by Family Promise of Sacramento. The vehicle was donated by Travelers Insurance.