Santee church celebrating 142 year legacy

From 'bush harbor,' to a tent and, finally, to a church building, Chapel Hill Baptist has a long and storied history in South Carolina.

SANTEE, S.C. — Members of Chapel Hill Baptist are inviting the community to celebrate 142 years of founding history on Sept. 26.

"Chapel Hill Baptist started as a bush harbor," Aldean Gilmore, Chapel Hill Baptist's vice president of Pastor Support Ministry, said. "That's when people in the community, in 1879, came together under the branches of trees to protect themselves from the weather."

"From that point on, they stayed there for about eight years, and then they started building a framed facility," Gilmore added. "In 1964, our church had burned down, but they didn't stop."

"They were doing services under a tent," said Vivian Felder, president of Pastor Support Ministry. They borrowed a community tent from a few businesses, and they had services from under the tent. The church family rallied to make this happen."

Church officials said there's usually some gathering to celebrate the church's anniversary. However, there will be a regular service due to COVID. Councilman Johnny Ravenell has been a member of the church since the 70s. He said Santee residents often refer to Chapel Hill Baptist as the community's church.