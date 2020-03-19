LANCASTER, S.C. — People have found a variety of ways to spend their time while staying at home and social distancing.

While some were binge-watching a new Netflix series, learning a language or starting a modified workout routine, Robyn Hunt and her family decided to give back to the hospital next door to their South Carolina home.

Hunt, her son, Arkin, and her husband, Joshua, created a large rainbow out of sticky notes on a window that faced the Medical University of South Carolina.

The hospital became a testing zone for the COVID-19 outbreak, and Hunt said her family wanted to send a little message of joy and hope to others.

"We just wanted to spread a little happiness in this uncertainty by showing them that God is with us," Hunt said.

Robyn Hunt We live right next door to a hospital and a testing zone, we wanted to spread joy to everyone that passes by or is heading to the hospital in this time of uncertainty. 🌈 "I will place my rainbow in...

